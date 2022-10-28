Outlook on the AI In Education Global Market to 2028: Players Include IBM, Google, Microsoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI In Education Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution and Services), By Application, By End-use, By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI In Education Market size is expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 33.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Giving teachers, students, and educators a better experience is part of the application of AI in education. Numerous service providers are developing unique AI education solutions or services that connect to numerous education platforms. The demand for AI in education is also rising as online learning is becoming a more popular choice for skill development. As there is a growth in AI-backed business applications, tech corporations cooperated with colleges to introduce new training formats for AI talent in order to better fit with the development trends and latest industry developments.



Artificial intelligence has the ability to address some of the most significant issues facing education nowadays, such as innovative teaching and learning methods, and eventually quicken the realization of SDG 4. However, these quick technological advancements necessarily carry with them a number of risks and difficulties that have thus far surpassed regulatory structures and policy discussions. Enhanced education experience can be achieved with the help of AI technologies, and UNESCO is committed to assisting Member States in doing so while ensuring that the use of AI in educational settings is governed by the fundamental values of equity and inclusion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a significant impact on the worldwide economy. Various businesses all over the world were majorly affected due to the pandemic. In addition, the advent of the pandemic also significantly disrupted the education infrastructure all over the world. Various industries were severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the education sector. Schools colleges and other educational institutes all over the world were shut down, due to which, there was a drop in the demand for AI learning in in-person education.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.



Market Growth Factors

Enhanced Student And Teacher Experience



One of the key factors that are driving the growth of the AI in education market is the fact that it significantly improves the learning and teaching experience. Vendors of AI technology are creating electronic gadgets with AI capabilities by creating sophisticated learning systems that enhance learning procedures. For educational institutions to survive in a world with cutthroat competition, they must provide the finest learning environment. For instance, Century Intelligent Learning created a classroom employing AI technology that allows teachers to create academic curricula online, allowing students to access their curricula whenever they choose.



Saves A Lot Of Time And Cost



The administrative team works continuously for hours, whether it be filing paperwork, sending texts and emails, getting in touch with students or their parents, or producing periodic reports. In a similar manner, professors and teachers must grade papers for tests and homework, plan lesson plans, prepare for upcoming classes, etc. It consumes a significant amount of time for these educators. The remaining time is set aside for marking test papers, creating lesson plans for future classes, and finishing up administrative tasks. The artificial intelligence expert can assist teachers in developing an AI system that is expected to increase staff and student productivity.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Slow Digitalization Due To The Digital Divide



The diffusion of digitalization in LMIC, or low- and middle-income countries, is very slow. This is attributed to the prevalence of the digital divide all over the world. The digital divide can be defined as the reduced digital growth of developing and underdeveloped countries in contrast to developed countries due to the lower penetration of technologies. There is a significant number of LMICs that are struggling to bring technological advancements. AI-enabled deployments are completely reliant on accessible data, IT infrastructures, and Internet of Things devices for gathering instances to produce correct results due to the absence of funding for the fundamental requirements of IT infrastructures within poor nations.



