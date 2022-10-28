LiVDerm Announces the Return of the Highly Regarded South Beach Symposium

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm is excited to announce the return of the much anticipated South Beach Symposium (SBS), taking place from February 9 - 12, 2023, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in South Beach, Miami.

Each year, for the past 20 years, SBS has brought participants all the latest information and educational material from the exciting world of medical and aesthetic dermatology. As LiVDerm crosses this huge milestone, we do so with pride and an enduring commitment to provide only the best in dermatologic education.

This coming February, LiVDerm once again welcomes a number of world-renowned experts from all areas of the dermatologic community to share their wealth of knowledge with passionate attendees. SBS brings attendees the latest in medical and aesthetic dermatology through highly relevant sessions, interactive discussions, and informative, hands-on workshops. This prominent event is a prime opportunity to learn about the most innovative therapies, treatments, techniques, and devices from the foremost experts in the field, giving practitioners an upper hand in building a successful, profitable career.

More than just in education, SBS has made a name for itself by providing unique opportunities to participants to network with masters in their specialized areas, connect with like-minded colleagues, and share their own wisdom and expertise. It is no surprise that a large majority of SBS attendees return each year to participate in the world-class education, networking, exciting ambiance, and top-quality agenda that is the SBS.

Registration for SBS 2023 is now open, and those interested are invited to navigate to the LiVDerm website and book their spot.

Led by world-renowned medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology experts, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatologic care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.