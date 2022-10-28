Dolman Law Group Currently Accepting Hair Relaxer-Uterine Cancer Cases

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dolman Law Group is representing clients who received a uterine cancer diagnosis after using certain chemical hair straighteners or relaxers. The firm offers free consultations and case evaluations to anyone with uterine cancer who used those products.

Connection Between Uterine Cancer and Hair Chemicals

The Journal of the National Cancer Institute published a recent study regarding the possible connection between chemical hair relaxers and uterine cancer. The research involved around 34,000 women who completed questionnaires about their use of various chemical hair products.

While the study did not identify exactly why certain hair chemicals can cause cancer, researchers confirmed a connection between the two. Researchers believe that hair straighteners can cause hormonal disruptions, which can lead to some cancers, including uterine cancer.

Many hair relaxers and straighteners have been the center of controversy for years due to the potential harm users can suffer from the chemical ingredients. Now, evidence shows that using these products leads to a substantially higher risk of developing uterine cancer before age 70. Anyone who believes hair straighteners may have contributed to their uterine cancer should speak with a product liability lawyer at Dolman Law Group.

Uterine cancer usually starts in the lining of the uterus. Treatment is often highly invasive, including chemotherapy and hysterectomy. These treatments not only cost thousands of dollars, but they can also cause serious physical and mental pain and suffering for patients. Many patients cannot work or engage in their usual activities when undergoing uterine cancer treatments. If someone fails to discover uterine cancer in its early stages, it can prove fatal.

Because of the extreme losses from uterine cancer, anyone affected who also used chemical hair relaxers or straighteners should allow an attorney to explore their legal rights and options.

The Dolman Law Group

The legal team at Dolman Law Group handles a wide range of personal injury cases. In addition to claims involving hair products and uterine cancer, the firm takes on cases involving vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, other harmful products, and more. They always seek maximum compensation for every client, no matter the cause or type of injury involved.

Dolman Law Group serves clients in various parts of the country, including Florida, Massachusetts, Houston, San Antonio, and New York. The Dolman Law Group works with local counsel in any jurisdiction outside Florida for the purpose of filing lawsuits in jurisdictions wherein we are not licensed. Thus, we will follow each State's ethical rules to ensure a local attorney is involved.

Anyone interested in a free case evaluation can contact the firm through its online contact form or by calling the office directly.

