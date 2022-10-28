Bionano Genomics Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting Featuring OGM Utility Across Broad Range of Research Applications

Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano, Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, Greenwood Genetic Center, Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Adam Smith, University Health Network will host a sponsored vendor presentation on studies that include multiple types of hematological malignancies, and highlight the benefits of combining optical genome mapping (OGM) with next generation sequencing (NGS) to maximize actionable results





A scientific presentation featuring Dr. Chaubey, Dr. Kanagal-Shamanna, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Augusta University, and Dr. Christopher Lum, Queens Medical Center will cover methodologies for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) assessment, including NGS, microarray and OGM, as well as bioinformatics approaches for analysis of data across solid tumors and hematological malignancies





A plenary session will feature Dr. Smith delivering a presentation on the implementation of long-read sequencing (LRS) and OGM for cytogenetic research, and will be immediately followed by a panel discussion on the use of new tools, including OGM, in next generation cytogenomics, featuring Dr. Smith, Dr. Eric Duncavage, Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Yassmine Akkari, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Dr. Robert Hasserjian, Massachusetts General Hospital





Eleven scientific posters featuring results from OGM applications in prenatal and postnatal analysis, solid tumor, and hematological malignancy research will be presented at the conference

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting and Expo 2022 with a broad range of content covering optical genome mapping’s (OGM) utility for research applications including prenatal and postnatal analysis, genetic disease and hematological malignancies.

AMP’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in the field of molecular diagnostics. The AMP conference will be held November 1-5, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Session Title Presenter Presented Corporate Workshop Maximizing Detection of Pathogenic Structural Variants Across Hematological Malignancies with Optical Genome Mapping Chaubey A., Sahajpal N., Kanagal-Shamanna R., Smith A. November 2, 2022

9:00-9:50 AM PDT

Room 229 AB Corporate Workshop Comprehensive Assessment of HRD From Next-Generation Sequencing and Optical Genome Mapping Chaubey A., Kanagal-Shamanna R., Kolhe R., Lum C. November 2, 2022

10:00-10:50 AM PDT

Room 229 AB Plenary Session Implementation of Long-Read Sequencing and Optical Genome Mapping in the Cytogenetic Laboratory Smith A. November 4, 2022

3:45-5:15 PM PDT

See program for location Plenary Session Next Generation Cytogenomics Smith A., Duncavage E., Akkari Y., Hasserjian R. November 4, 2022

3:45-5:15 PM PDT

See program for location





Poster Title Author/ Affiliation Even-Numbered Posters: Friday, November 4 | 9:15 AM – 10:15 AM



Odd-Numbered Posters: Saturday, November 5 | 9:15 AM – 10:15 AM Are we using the right tools to calculate homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) scores? Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Compound heterozygous events in myeloid tumors: Next-generation approach with optical genome mapping and a 523-gene NGS panel Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Mosaic structural variation detection with optical genome mapping: Lower limit of detection study Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Bringing a new technology in CLIA laboratory: Our experience of clinical validation, getting AMA PLA code, and the Moldx Z-code for optical genome mapping for evaluation of hematological neoplasms Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Going beyond karyotyping and FISH: Impact of optical genome mapping (OGM) with additional clinically relevant information in 75 hematological malignancy cases Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Optical genome mapping: a potential tier I test for prenatal diagnostic testing Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Clinical validation of optical genome mapping for postnatal application Kolhe Lab

Augusta University Retrospective optical genome mapping analysis of FSHD1 and 2 negative patients with diminished methylation revealed exon deletions of SMCHD1 Stence Lab

University of Iowa NGS copy number signatures in the assessment of cancers of unknown origin: Targeting therapy Lum Lab

Queens Medical Center Higher resolution and accurate breakpoint determination of a balanced translocation by optical genome mapping Serrano M.

Bionano Laboratories Optical genome mapping workflow for somatic abnormality detection in multiple solid tumor types Yu J.

Bionano Genomics

“We are excited to see the highest number yet of presentations featuring OGM at AMP this year, demonstrating OGM’s utility for cutting-edge research applications in molecular pathology. We are also pleased to see sessions and posters covering the combination of OGM with NGS data to provide a more comprehensive picture of the genome,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine.

