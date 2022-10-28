Ion Exchange Resins Global Market Report 2022: Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Exchange Resins - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ion Exchange Resins estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$572.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.5 Million by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Expanding Applications to Present Growth Opportunities for Ion Exchange Resins Market
- Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Market
- Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply: A Key Factor Fueling Growth
- Industrialization and Surge in Urban Population in Emerging Economies Fuels Market Growth
- Water Needs of Expanding Urban Population to Boost Market for Ion Exchange Resins
- Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand
- New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Ion Exchange Resin Demand in Power Industry to Witness High Growth
- Rise in Nuclear Power Generation Drives Demand for Ion Exchange Resins
- Nuclear Power Capacity Distribution by Region: New Capacity in GWE for Operational and Under-Construction Plants
- Chemical & Petrochemical: Demand for Ion Exchange Resins to Witness Healthy Growth
- Pharmaceutical Industry's Need for Improved Drug Retention & Prevention of Dose Dumping & Toxicity to Boost Market
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growing Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Cleaning and Obtaining Pure Metals
- Increased Need for Ultrapure Water Boosts Market Growth
- Water Softening: A Major Application of Ion Exchange Resins
- Ion Exchange Resins Find Growing Use in Catalysis
- Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Sugar Refining
- Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Making Mineral Oils Acid-free
- Challenges Facing Ion Exchange Resins Market
