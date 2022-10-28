Ion Exchange Resins Global Market Report 2022: Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Exchange Resins - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ion Exchange Resins estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$572.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.5 Million by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications to Present Growth Opportunities for Ion Exchange Resins Market

Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Market

Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply: A Key Factor Fueling Growth

Industrialization and Surge in Urban Population in Emerging Economies Fuels Market Growth

Water Needs of Expanding Urban Population to Boost Market for Ion Exchange Resins

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Ion Exchange Resin Demand in Power Industry to Witness High Growth

Rise in Nuclear Power Generation Drives Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

Nuclear Power Capacity Distribution by Region: New Capacity in GWE for Operational and Under-Construction Plants

Chemical & Petrochemical: Demand for Ion Exchange Resins to Witness Healthy Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry's Need for Improved Drug Retention & Prevention of Dose Dumping & Toxicity to Boost Market

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Cleaning and Obtaining Pure Metals

Increased Need for Ultrapure Water Boosts Market Growth

Water Softening: A Major Application of Ion Exchange Resins

Ion Exchange Resins Find Growing Use in Catalysis

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Sugar Refining

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Making Mineral Oils Acid-free

Challenges Facing Ion Exchange Resins Market

