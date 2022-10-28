Global Vitamin D Therapy Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin D Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033260/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Oral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Parenteral segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $687.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Vitamin D Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$687.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$926.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Abbott
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vitamin D Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Osteoporosis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rickets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rickets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rickets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Muscle Weakness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Muscle Weakness by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Muscle Weakness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Disorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disorders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Skin Diseases by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prescription Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Prescription Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Prescription Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTC
Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for OTC Drugs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for OTC Drugs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Vitamin D Therapy Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parenteral by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Parenteral by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Parenteral by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of
Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Method -
Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Method -
Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Method -
Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route
Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of
Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle
Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy by Method -
Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Therapy by
Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription
Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration -
Oral and Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy
by Route Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D
Therapy by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other
Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy
by Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets,
Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness,
Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vitamin D Therapy by Method - Prescription Drugs
and OTC Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy
by Method - Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D
Therapy by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vitamin D Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vitamin D Therapy by Route Of Administration - Oral and
Parenteral - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy
by Route Of Administration - Oral and Parenteral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D
Therapy by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oral and Parenteral for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vitamin D Therapy by Application - Other Applications,
Osteoporosis, Rickets, Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders
and Skin Diseases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitamin D Therapy
by Application - Other Applications, Osteoporosis, Rickets,
Muscle Weakness, Autoimmune Disorders and Skin Diseases Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Global Vitamin D Therapy Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vitamin D Therapy estimated at US$2. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.
