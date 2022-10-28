Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.92 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Neuroendoscopy Devices Market by Types of Products (Flexible Neuroendoscopy, Rigid Neuroendoscopy), by Application (Intraventricular, Transcranial, Transnasal), and by End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.92 billion by 2030.

Neuroendocopy is a minimally invasive procedure used in various medical conditions such as brain tumors, spinal cord-related illnesses, cancer of the central nervous system, and many more. Neuroendoscopy devices help efficiently remove brain tumors, CFS rhinorrhea, etc. while saving time.

Download PDF Brochure of Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/neuroendoscopy-devices-market/7906

Market Drivers

The neuroendoscopy devices market is a vast industry and is expected to experience major growth during the forecast period. This market expansion is attributable to an increase in the occurrence of brain tumors, a large patient population, and advantageous public or private initiatives. Additionally, the market expansion is aided by the surge in technical progress/advancement and the availability of attractive reimbursement schemes. Due to their numerous advantages, market expansion is also accelerated by the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures in society. Additionally, the industry is being propelled forward by increased disposable income and evolving healthcare infrastructure.

The neuroendoscopy devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Types of products, applications, end-users, and regions.

Excerpts from ‘By Types of Product Segmentation’

The products in the neuroendoscopy devices market have been segmented into:

Flexible Neuroendoscopy

Rigid Neuroendoscopy

The rigid neuroendoscopy dominates the market with the largest revenue share. Due to the increasing occurrence of hydrocephalus tumors, cystic lesions, and intraventricular tumors, rigid neuroendoscopy is predicted to provide effective outcomes for these medical conditions. It is also a primary type of therapy used by medical experts since it has high resolution optical lenses that offer excellent vision of the intricate brain structures and a detailed view of the inner and outer spinal cord. Therefore, these variables contribute to an increase in rigid neuroendoscopy demand, which drives the overall market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global neuroendoscopy devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The market in North America is expanding due to the continued acceptance of improved technologies, increased R&D activities, and the presence of many local and regional players. Increased funding and investment in neurological illnesses and the rapid introduction of novel procedures are some factors boosting the market growth in North America. In terms of market revenue share, Europe ranks second. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of advanced treatment or methods and infrastructural improvements in the medical field.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is an emerging region in this market. The rise in medical tourism, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increased adoption of enhanced technologies contribute to this growth. The market improvement in this region is also accelerated by rising healthcare expenditure and an increase in tumor or spine-related issues.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/neuroendoscopy-devices-market/7906

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the neuroendoscopy devices market are:

Adeor medical AG

Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Aesculap AG (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Clarus Medical LLC

Nevro Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Medtronic plc

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPES OF PRODUCTS Flexible Neuroendoscopes Rigid Neuroendoscopes GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Intraventricular Transcranial Transnasal GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USERS Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics





VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tHVgidA3EwK2Dd8RaQcITKSC9EFIhXQFo0HpXoZc&report_id=7906&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.