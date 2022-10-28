Tele-Intensive Care Unit Global Market Report 2022: High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs Boosts Sector

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In recent years, the number of patients requiring ICU care has increased without a corresponding growth in the availability of intensivists. Critical care is in high demand due to a dearth of intensivists, a smaller number of ICUs, and the expansion of the pandemic. Through real-time, remote consulting drastically lowers ICU mortality. Tele-ICU makes remote critical care and full-time bedside care accessible as the demand for critical care and full-time bedside care grows.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs
- Technological Advances in Tele-Icus
- Clinical & Administrative Benefits of Tele-Icu Partnerships
Growth Enablers
- Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-Icu Solutions Worldwide
- Increase in Icu Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs
- Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs
- Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services
Restraints
- Implementation Barriers for Tele-ICUs
- High Investment in Establishing Tele-ICU Infrastructure
- Complex Identity & Access Management Limitations of Tele-ICUs
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Market Segmentation by Model
- Centralized Tele-ICU
- Decentralized Tele-ICU
- Hybrid Tele-ICU
Market Segmentation by Component
- Hardware
- Service
- Software
Market Segmentation by Patient Group
- Adult Patients
- Neonatal & Pediatric Patients
Market Segmentation by Hospital Type
- System Affiliated Hospitals
- Independent Hospitals
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Key Vendors
- Apollo TeleHealth
- Eagle Telemedicine
- GE Healthcare
- Hicuity Health
- Intercept Telemed
- Koninklijke Philips
- SOC Telemed
- Teladoc health.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Avel eCare
- Ceiba Health
- CLEW
- Cloudphysician
- CritiNext
- iMDsoft
- RemoteICU
- Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs
- VeeOne Health
- eNext ICU
- Inova
- T-ICU
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Premium Insights
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-ICU Solutions Worldwide
10.2 Increase in ICU Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs
10.3 Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs
10.4 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Model
14 Component
15 Patient Group
16 Hospital Type
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twhvze