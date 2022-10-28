Tele-Intensive Care Unit Global Market Report 2022: High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs Boosts Sector

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, the number of patients requiring ICU care has increased without a corresponding growth in the availability of intensivists. Critical care is in high demand due to a dearth of intensivists, a smaller number of ICUs, and the expansion of the pandemic. Through real-time, remote consulting drastically lowers ICU mortality. Tele-ICU makes remote critical care and full-time bedside care accessible as the demand for critical care and full-time bedside care grows.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs

Technological Advances in Tele-Icus

Clinical & Administrative Benefits of Tele-Icu Partnerships

Growth Enablers

Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-Icu Solutions Worldwide

Increase in Icu Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs

Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs

Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services

Restraints

Implementation Barriers for Tele-ICUs

High Investment in Establishing Tele-ICU Infrastructure

Complex Identity & Access Management Limitations of Tele-ICUs



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Market Segmentation by Model

Centralized Tele-ICU

Decentralized Tele-ICU

Hybrid Tele-ICU

Market Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Service

Software

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

Adult Patients

Neonatal & Pediatric Patients



Market Segmentation by Hospital Type

System Affiliated Hospitals

Independent Hospitals

VENDOR ANALYSIS



Key Vendors

Apollo TeleHealth

Eagle Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Hicuity Health

Intercept Telemed

Koninklijke Philips

SOC Telemed

Teladoc health.

Other Prominent Vendors

Avel eCare

Ceiba Health

CLEW

Cloudphysician

CritiNext

iMDsoft

RemoteICU

Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

VeeOne Health

eNext ICU

Inova

T-ICU

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Premium Insights



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-ICU Solutions Worldwide

10.2 Increase in ICU Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs

10.3 Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs

10.4 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape

13 Model



14 Component



15 Patient Group



16 Hospital Type



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Apollo TeleHealth

Eagle Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Hicuity Health

Intercept Telemed

Koninklijke Philips

SOC Telemed

Teladoc health.

Avel eCare

Ceiba Health

CLEW

Cloudphysician

CritiNext

iMDsoft

RemoteICU

Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

VeeOne Health

eNext ICU

Inova

T-ICU

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twhvze