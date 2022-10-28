Tele-Intensive Care Unit Global Market Report 2022: High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs Boosts Sector

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the number of patients requiring ICU care has increased without a corresponding growth in the availability of intensivists. Critical care is in high demand due to a dearth of intensivists, a smaller number of ICUs, and the expansion of the pandemic. Through real-time, remote consulting drastically lowers ICU mortality. Tele-ICU makes remote critical care and full-time bedside care accessible as the demand for critical care and full-time bedside care grows.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

  • High Growth Potential for Tele-ICU in LMICs
  • Technological Advances in Tele-Icus
  • Clinical & Administrative Benefits of Tele-Icu Partnerships

Growth Enablers

  • Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-Icu Solutions Worldwide
  • Increase in Icu Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs
  • Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs
  • Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services

Restraints

  • Implementation Barriers for Tele-ICUs
  • High Investment in Establishing Tele-ICU Infrastructure
  • Complex Identity & Access Management Limitations of Tele-ICUs


SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Market Segmentation by Model

  • Centralized Tele-ICU
  • Decentralized Tele-ICU
  • Hybrid Tele-ICU

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Hardware
  • Service
  • Software

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

  • Adult Patients
  • Neonatal & Pediatric Patients


Market Segmentation by Hospital Type

  • System Affiliated Hospitals
  • Independent Hospitals

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key Vendors

  • Apollo TeleHealth
  • Eagle Telemedicine
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hicuity Health
  • Intercept Telemed
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • SOC Telemed
  • Teladoc health.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Avel eCare
  • Ceiba Health
  • CLEW
  • Cloudphysician
  • CritiNext
  • iMDsoft
  • RemoteICU
  • Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs
  • VeeOne Health
  • eNext ICU
  • Inova
  • T-ICU

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Premium Insights

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Covid-19 & Surge in Adoption of Tele-ICU Solutions Worldwide
10.2 Increase in ICU Admission Rates & High Adoption of Tele-ICUs
10.3 Shortage of Critical Care Staff & Rise in Demand for Tele-ICUs
10.4 Growing Target Pool of Patients Requiring Tele-ICU Services

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Model

14 Component

15 Patient Group

16 Hospital Type

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

