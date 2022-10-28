Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size to Reach USD 65.03 billion by 2030 – Key Stakeholders, PEST Analysis, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Prospect - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow significantly over the projected period as a consequence of the increased demand for high-quality crops grown in greenhouses due to the plants' constant access to controlled temperature and moisture conditions. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will expand throughout the analysis period due to the increased need for greenhouse horticulture to protect crops from harsh temperatures and pests.

The size of the global Greenhouse Horticulture market was estimated at USD 32.05 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a USD 65.03 billion by 2030, at a registering CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

In addition, it is also expected that the growing usage of cutting-edge greenhouse horticulture technology, such as combined heat and power systems, strategic shading, and cooling technology, would open up a wide range of growth prospects for the industry during the projected time. However, the high operational costs of greenhouse horticulture could impede market expansion over the predicted duration.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/38

Global Greenhouse Horticulture market scope:



Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 65.03 billion Segment Covered by Crop Type, by Type, Product, By Region, by Crop Type Covered Fruits and Vegetables, Nursery Crops, Flowers and Ornamentals, Others by Type Covered Plastic Greenhouse, Glass Greenhouse Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Dalsem, Richel Group, Priva Holding BV, Argus Control System Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Keder Greenhouse, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV, etc

During the projected period, the market for greenhouse horticulture is anticipated to face significant challenges due to the high cost of greenhouses. High capital and running costs are needed to construct high-quality greenhouses that produce the best results. It is necessary to regularly spend money on things like plastic or glass roofs as well as climate control tools like fans, vents, heaters, and lighting systems in order to maintain the features of a greenhouse for desired plant growth. These will be classified as one-time capital expenses, or costs that must be paid in full. Horticulture in greenhouses needs to be regularly inspected. Additionally, efforts must be taken to get rid of any pests or diseases to avoid affecting the output of subsequent crops. During the projected period, it is also anticipated that the high cost of greenhouses based on their material and installation costs will limit the market share.

Greenhouse horticulture is the practice of growing horticultural crops inside, beneath, or protected by structures in order to offer altered growing conditions and/or protection from diseases, insects, and adverse weather. Glasshouses, screen houses, shade houses, and crop top structures are all included in the definition of greenhouse horticulture in its broadest sense.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/38

By crop type, the fruits-and-vegetables sub-segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative and is likely to provide substantial revenue throughout the anticipated timeframe. The sub-segment is expected to grow throughout the analysis period due to rising demand for seasonal fruits and vegetables outside of the United States and growing consumer preferences for organic products.

The greenhouse horticulture industry is primarily dominated in North America and Europe. This is due to the two regions' robust economic growth, which will help advance agricultural technologies even further. The global greenhouse horticulture market will be more interested as innovative farming techniques that protect plants from biotic and abiotic stress are adopted more widely. The global greenhouse horticulture market is rising as a result of the growing acceptance of mechanical advances in treatment, discomfort and infection prevention methods, and maintenance of soil richness.

Argus is a significant contributor to Medicago's covid-19 plant-derived vaccine development as of April 2021. The Argus team produced cutting-edge controlled environment plant growth technology, which was seamlessly merged into Medicago's preexisting facilities in Quebec and Raleigh-Durham.

Important points from the Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Crop Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5. Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6. Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. South America

6.4.1. Brazil

6.4.2. Mexico

6.4.3. Rest of South America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/38





Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.