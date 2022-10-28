Information about trading of Swedish Depository Receipts of Baltic Horizon Fund on Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange

English Estonian

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby announces that the first day of trading with the Swedish depository receipts (the “SDRs”) of Baltic Horizon Fund on Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (“Nasdaq Stockholm”) will occur on 31 October 2022.

Approximately 92% of the Baltic Horizon Fund units (the “Units”) which were held in Euroclear Sweden were converted into SDRs during the SDR offering period. The unitholders who are still holders of the Units held in Euroclear Sweden will have possibility to convert the Units into the SDRs until the end of October after which Euroclear Sweden will appoint a sales agent to sell such Units and pay out the proceeds (less sales costs and any applicable taxes) to the cash account connected with the respective Swedish Investor’s securities account. The price for such sale may differ from the current market price of the Units trading on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange. More information about converting is available here .



For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.