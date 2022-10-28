Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive For Dogs Nutritional Supplement Celebrates Selling Over 3+ Million Units





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® celebrates one of their best selling products, Nutra Thrive™ for dogs, achieving over 3+ million units sold. This canine supplement that can be added to dry food is a revolutionary formula with over 40 nutrients including digestive enzymes, probiotics, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that support your dog's activity levels and promote a healthy diet. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs was also awarded the Pet Innovation Award for best “Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year”. This award-winning supplement’s formula helps support the coats, digestive health, joint health, organ health, and immune function of canines for a healthy life.*



What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs is a canine nutritional supplement powder with a one-of-a-kind nutrient-dense formula that’s crafted to be added to any dog food to help upgrade the nutritional value to allow for a healthier, happier life. This nutritional supplement’s advanced comprehensive formula contains a 4-in-1 blend which is composed of a superfoods blend, a super canine blend, a vitamin and mineral blend, and a probiotic and enzyme blend. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive’s superfood blend aims to support your dog’s health and happiness through its blend of mushrooms while its super canine blend and probiotic-enzyme blend promotes overall health and balanced digestion. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs contains a tasty bacon flavor that your dog will enjoy while it helps balance their digestion, and diet as well as promote a healthy coat. Formulated with a variety of vitamins, zero additives, fillers, or artificial ingredients, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive powder contains only premium nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to support muscles, teeth, bones, joint health, skin health and increased energy levels at any life stage.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend (reishi mushroom, shiitake, maitake), MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Spirulina, Chlorella.

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast & Beef liver.

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFU’s** of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Papain, Protease, Amylase, Lipase)

**At time of manufacture.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog’s results can and will vary.

Where to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites. Ultimate Pet Nutrition products on Amazon are also available. Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian, international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits for dogs and cats can appreciate. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow on Instagram @petvetexpert.

