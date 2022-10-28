NANO Nuclear Energy to Exhibit at Reuters Events’ ESG Investment North America 2022 Conference, to be held at the Marriott Brooklyn Bridge, New York on November 1st & 2nd, 2022.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at Reuters Events’ ESG Investment North America 2022 conference, held at the Marriott Brooklyn Bridge, New York on November 1st & 2nd, 2022.

Bringing together over 300 executives from North America’s leading institutional asset owners alongside leading experts, solution providers and regulators to deliver insights, learnings and breaking news that will shape the future of the ESG investment ecosystem, ESG Investment North America 2022 unites leaders and change makers from across investment, regulators, standard-setters, data-providers and corporates to shed light on one of the defining issues of our time and help investors meet a uniquely difficult challenge.

A carefully assembled speaker faculty unites top decision makers within the industry, bringing policymakers, world-renowned ESG experts, and titans of the financial industry to one stage. Featuring speakers such as Paul Bodnar, Global Head of Sustainable Investing at Blackrock, John Goldstein, Goldman Sachs’ Head, Sustainable Finance Group and Elizabeth Lewis, Deputy Head of ESG for Blackstone, ESG Investments North America 2022 helps attendants uncover which data is key for decision-making and how to accurately source and apply this for precision investment decisions that generate reliable investments.

“Attending events such as the ESG Investment North America 2022 conference is a cornerstone for ensuring NANO Nuclear is well positioned in the eyes of the ESG and nuclear industries,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “Reuters Events consistently offer game-changing opportunities for companies and investors alike, helping promote the dialogue for cutting-edge solutions to the problems we face today around the globe.”

Additionally, the attendance of major organizations such as Pfizer, MSCI, Saudi Exchange and the European Investment Bank as well as government representatives such as Representative Brad Sherman of the United States Congress, House of Representatives, ensures that ESG Investment North America 2022 leads the global economy in the green transition.

“Another incredibly salient offering from Reuters Events, ESG Investment North America 2022 promises to be a crucial step in NANO Nuclear’s growth strategy,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “The chance to interact with some of the most important names in the ESG sector is a boon to companies like NANO Nuclear and will play an important role in ensuring we go into 2023 with momentum on our side.”

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is "ZEUS", NANO Nuclear Energy's first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

