Stirling CBD Discusses the Difference Between Full Spectrum and CBD Isolate

CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the hottest topics in the CBD world today is the simple question: what is the best type of CBD? With CBD's health benefits heavily trending on the internet, there is a lot of CBD information and misinformation on the web. Stirling CBD is helping answer the question by explaining the major differences between Full Spectrum and CBD Isolate Tinctures.

When people research the best type of CBD, they'll likely find comparisons between Full Spectrum and Isolate CBD Tinctures. Proponents of Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures claim they have an entourage effect, where different compounds create a synergistic effect in the body. Users also believe that Full Spectrum CBD is closer to the hemp plant as it's found in nature and, therefore, better for users.

Extracting Full Spectrum CBD involves shredding the Hemp plant down to fibers and then pressing those fibers to remove all the oils from the plant; the process is similar to squeezing an orange. Full Spectrum CBD contains all the hemp plant compounds: CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc. Stirling then blends the cannabinoids with safflower oil and flavors it with citrus or mint essential oils to maximize its bioavailability.

Developing a CBD Tincture from CBD Isolate involves taking the extraction process several steps further. The process involves taking full spectrum CBD and removing all other cannabinoids, terpenes, fats, chlorophyll, and other plant matter, resulting in the purest form of cannabidiol available — roughly 99% CBD. Stirling then blends its CBD Isolate Tincture with MCT oil and flavors it with citrus, mint, or berry essential oils.

As for which one is better, it depends on the needs of whoever takes it. Fans of Full Spectrum CBD like that the final product contains all the cannabinoids, while fans of CBD Oil like the purity and concentration. Stirling sells 50% Full Spectrum and 50% CBD Tinctures.

All Stirling products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9-THC as federal law requires. For more information regarding Stirling CBD's product lineup, please visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

