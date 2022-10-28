Bloom'n Co. joins fight to end breast cancer with Susan G. Komen

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom’n Co., an own brand procured by Topco to support member-owners in their floral space, announced today it has joined the fight to end breast cancer by supporting Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. Through its Blooms For The Cure promotion, $2 from every specially marked seasonal bouquet purchased during the month of October will support Komen's efforts to drive breast cancer research and provide critically needed patient support services such as the nation's only breast care helpline, financial assistance, breast cancer patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.

“We are excited to partner with Susan G. Komen to help support their breast cancer research and community initiatives through this promotion with Bloom’n Co.,” said Jenny Applegate, Director of Integrated Marketing Solutions at Topco. “This partnership presents an opportunity to build a stronger connection with shoppers who may know someone affected by breast cancer or who may have battled the disease themselves. We look forward to continuing this partnership into 2023.”

The specially marked bouquets are currently available to purchase in a variety of Topco’s member-owners’ grocery stores across the country. To see where Bloom’n Co. products are available for purchase, click here.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support of Topco and its members. This collaboration is incredibly important as Susan G. Komen strives to end breast cancer. Together with our partners like Topco, we can reach more people, give shoppers the opportunity to make a difference and save more lives,” said Lauren Schaefer, Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships.

This marketing partnership includes providing volunteers to distribute Bloom’n Co. pink roses at the finish line of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 29, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Bloom’n Co. offers fresh-cut flowers, blooming plants, foliage, and other floral and gift items perfect for any occasion. For more information on Bloom’n Co., visit www.bloomncobrand.com.



—About Topco Associates, LLC—



Topco Associates, LLC is a $17.2 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

