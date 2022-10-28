AAID RECOGNIZES FOUR DENTAL IMPLANT ICONS AT THE 2022 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Chicago, IL, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) presented its highest awards at the recently concluded 71st Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

“This slate of award winners showcases true titans of the dental implant industry,” said Dr. Brian Jackson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, and AAID Board Chair. “I am genuinely humbled by their dedication to the Academy and the impact they have had on our profession.”

The 2022 Aaron Gershkoff/Norman Goldberg Memorial Award, the most prestigious honor given by the Academy, was presented to Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, for his achievements in the field of implant dentistry and service to the AAID.

Dr. Dunson received his dental degree from the University of Southern California in 1991 and completed a general dentistry residency program at Columbia University at Harlem Hospital in NYC. He obtained his oral implantology graduate certificate from Loma Linda University in 1997. Dr. Dunson is the founder and director of the Global Dental Implant Institute in Atlanta. He also is the Director of the Washington D.C. (Mid-Atlantic) MaxiCourse® and has lectured at more than 10 MaxiCourses around the world. Dr. Dunson has been an AAID member since 1992, became a Fellow in 2009, and earned his ABOI/ID Diplomate in 2008. He served as president in 2020.

The 2022 Isiah Lew Memorial Research Award was presented to Dennis Flanagan, DDS, MSc, FAAID, DABOI/ID, for his significant contribution to dental implant research.

Dr. Dennis Flanagan is a diplomate of both the American Board of General Dentistry and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. Dr. Flanagan is an Attending Dentist for the U.S. Olympic Committee and former Chief of Dentistry at Windham Community Memorial Hospital. He has published over 140 articles in dentistry, holds eight U.S. patents, and has made multiple presentations at national and international dental conferences. Dr. Flanagan is an Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Diplomate/Fellow of the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Board of Forensic Dentistry. He is an examining board member of the American Board of General Dentistry and American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and an examiner for the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is a senior associate editor for the Journal of Oral Implantology and the editor of AAID News. He is a Georgetown University School of Dentistry (DDS) graduate and studied oral implantology at Harvard University Dental School (CE) and Goethe Medical University in Frankfurt Germany (MSc). He is an associate professor in dental medicine at Lugano University of Switzerland. Dr. Flanagan has surgically placed and restored more than 11,000 dental implants.

The 2022 Terry Reynolds Trailblazer Award was presented to John C. Minichetti, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, for his contributions to fostering inclusion, outreach, and service within the dental community.

Dr. Minichetti has years of experience in cosmetic dentistry, implantology, and prosthetic reconstruction. Dr. Minichetti graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey where he finished first in his class. He then completed a postdoctoral specialized training program at the Mount Sinai Medical Center. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including those for oral medicine, pharmacology, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Minichetti has published many scientific articles, received his fellowship in several academics, and is the director of Maxi Courses in New York and Las Vegas.

The 2022 Paul Johnson Service Award was awarded to Janice J. Wang, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, for her outstanding service to the AAID. This award is special as it is selected by Academy staff.

Dr. Wang has over 25 years of experience with 21 years dedicated to implant dentistry of all phases and has completed thousands of implant placements. She has helped many patients and colleagues with troubleshooting of vintage or obsolete implant systems, prosthetic complications, and awkward placements. Dr. Wang graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry and has worked in California in various roles predominantly focused on implant dentistry throughout her career. She currently teaches several courses at a variety of education providers and has often been called upon as an expert witness on implant dentistry.

For background on each of the awards and the history of past winners, please visit aaid.com/awards.

