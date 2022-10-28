Disposable Pipette Tips Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.07 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Disposable Pipette Tips Market by Product (Standard Pipette Tips, Low Retention Pipette Tips, Filtered Pipette Tips), by Technology (Robotic, Non-Robotic), by Application (Diagnostics & Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the disposable pipette tips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.07 billion by 2030. The growth is owing to high usage of disposable pipette in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development activities.

Companies involved in biotechnology are trying harder than ever to create novel products and solutions that will treat diseases ideally. Additionally, the expanding pharmaceutical industry, rising R&D expenditures, and increase in research and development necessitate the launch of new products, making the research procedure easier to some extent. Companies investing more money to improve their products would likely result in a rise in global R&D investment in the healthcare sector. Pipetting materials, including glass and premium plastics, are undergoing considerable changes due to technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

According to the application, the global market for disposable pipette tips is bifurcated into:

Pharma

Biotech

Diagnostics & Healthcare

The pharma and biotech sectors have dominated the market. The expansion is attributable to increased pipette usage and rising pharmaceutical company involvement in R&D operations. Increased molecular biology-based biotechnology firms are a major driver of the worldwide disposable pipette tips market. The extensive use of pipette tips in quality control departments for precise sample measurement contributes to market expansion. On the other hand, it is also projected that the healthcare and diagnostics sector will accelerate market expansion. The factor owing to this growth is increased diagnosis and lab testing procedures.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global market for disposable pipette tips is divided into three product categories standard:

Pipette Tips

Low-Retention Pipette Tips

Filtered Pipette Tips

The standard pipette tips segment has dominated the market. Standard pipette tips have become more popular due to their great accuracy and precision, ease of use, high efficiency, and time-saving qualities. Low retention tips are expected to rise in the near future since they produce significantly less waste, are more precise, and are simpler for labs to manage. Further, Low retention tips use air gap technology to minimize the dead volume required with standard pipettes so that technicians do not lose reagent during the pipetting process and lower the liquid's surface tension.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global disposable pipette tips market has been divided into four geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the market. The area is strategically crucial for the distribution of pipette tips since a single regulatory approval can offer access to the whole region. Additionally, medical device is growing since this region has greater per capita healthcare spending than emerging nations. This serves indirectly to enhance the pipette tip market.

Further, the expansion of the pipette tips market is also fueled by a rise in healthcare research and development in the area. The European market is characterized by an increased focus of pharmaceutical and biopharma companies in advancing research and development activities. Furthermore, the rising demand for pipette tips in Europe results from expanded partnerships and collaborations between major participants in the pipette tip market, academic institutions, research centers, and the diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global disposable pipette tips market are

Thermo-Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Sartorius AG

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Greiner Group AG

Biotix, Inc.

Hamilton Company

Tecan Trading AG

Corning Inc.

Sarstedt AG & Co.KG

