Circ re. Authority to Allot Shares

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company")

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Publication of Shareholder Circular

28 October 2022

The Company announces that it published a circular to shareholders including a Notice of a General Meeting (the "Circular"), on 27 October 2022, seeking approval to increase the existing authority for the Company to issue shares from 60 million shares to 80 million shares. This is to ensure that the Company has sufficient authority to issue shares should the Board decide to use the overallotment facility in respect of the Offer for Subscription that launched on 27 October 2022.

The Notice of the General Meeting, contained in the Circular, convenes a General Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 1 December 2022 at the offices of Molten Ventures at 20 Garrick Street, London WC2E 9BT. The only business of the General Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, pass an Ordinary Resolution in respect of the increase in the authority to allot shares and a Special Resolution seeking to waive pre-emptions rights on the issue of those shares.

The Circular will be available shortly on the Administration Manager's website at: https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/molten-ventures-vct-plc and a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.