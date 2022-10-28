Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

English Danish

28 October 2022

Notification no. 2/2022

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

For both members of the Executive Leadership Team, the notifications relate to conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have been transferred to their respective accounts.





Attachments