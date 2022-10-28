Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.4% over the period 2020-2027. Multimode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.7% CAGR



The Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

II-VI

Alight Technologies

Ams

Broadcom

Coherent

Flir

Inneos

Iqe

Leonardo Electronics (Lasertel)

Lumentum





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Multimode by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multimode by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Mode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Mode by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Mode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sensing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Heating & Printing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial Heating &

Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Heating &

Printing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emerging & Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Emerging & Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Emerging & Other

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers

(VCSELs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Data Communications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Communications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Multimode and

Single-Mode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multimode and Single-Mode for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application -

Sensing, Data Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing

and Emerging & Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Sensing, Data

Communications, Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging &

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensing, Data Communications,

Industrial Heating & Printing and Emerging & Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry -

Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data

Centers and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Commercial &

Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Industry - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial & Industrial,

Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Automotive

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) by Type -

Multimode and Single-Mode - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________