Kids2 Acquires Baby Dream Machine

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids2, Inc., a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Baby Dream Company Inc., adding the Baby Dream Machine™ as its latest and newest addition to the Ingenuity® brand portfolio.



Sleep is a huge parenting frustration, especially for parents Bart Lipski and Natalie Rebot. In their journey to find better sleep for their daughter, they worked with the sleep trainers and industry sleep experts to develop a product - Baby Dream Machine - that would help children get a good night’s sleep while using natural and scientifically proven methods.

“Mom and dad inventors Bart and Natalie have created an incredible win to help babies and parents sleep better, sleep longer and feel more rested, night after night,” said Ryan Gunnigle, President and CEO, Kids2. “Kids2 believes in making parenting easier one tiny win at a time by designing holistic, real-solve solutions. The addition of the Baby Dream Machine products strengthens our portfolio and position as a leader in the delivery of healthy sleep and soothing products.”

The Baby Dream Machine packs together five features that combine to help sleep quality and quantity: a night light, a calming red light, a sound machine with pink noise, a cool-mist humidifier and an essential oil diffuser.

Launched in 2019, the Baby Dream Machine rose quickly to fame with rave reviews and celebrity endorsements. They remained a direct-to-consumer brand until recently when the product became available at Babies R Us Canada and Target where it quickly became a top performer in the sleep space. Now with the backing power of Kids2 and branding of Ingenuity, the product will be widely available to consumers around the world.

“We could not have found a better partner than Kids2 to nurture and grow our second child, the Baby Dream Machine. They truly believe in partnering and supporting parent entrepreneurs,” said Natalie Rebot, CEO, Baby Dream Company. “We are excited to see its presence expand globally and help families worldwide wake-up better rested.”

The Baby Dream Machine is the second acquisition for Kids2 this year. In June, Kids2 acquired Summer Infant, Inc. and its subsidiaries, adding Summer Infant® and SwaddleMe® brands to their already renowned brands Baby Einstein®, Ingenuity® and Bright Starts®.

About Kids2 Group

Kids2 is a global purpose-driven company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2® brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands comprised of world-renowned brands Baby Einstein®, Ingenuity®, Bright Starts®, and Summer Infant®, as well as a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, and various joint-venture partnerships. Kids2 sets out to create holistic solutions that create more tiny wins and bright futures for all families. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for more than 50 years.

About Ingenuity

Ingenuity® is a premium baby brand, owned by Kids2, that provides on-trend products that encourage families to thrive. Designed with parenthood in mind, Ingenuity considers the top struggles of new parents and designs smart solutions. To help parent and baby get enough shut-eye, Ingenuity offers sleek and modern sleep solutions made of soft, breathable fabrics. A variety of mealtime products, including high chairs and booster seats, offer time and space-saving conveniences to cut down on hungry-time hassles. A selection of swings and bouncers soothe and delight while giving parents hands-free time with baby in sight.

