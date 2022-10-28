Global Vehicles for Disabled Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicles for Disabled Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033228/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Scooters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $882 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Vehicles for Disabled market in the U.S. is estimated at US$882 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



SUV / MPV Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global SUV / MPV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$415.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$902.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



