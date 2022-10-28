Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Worth US$ 3.35 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global autism spectrum disorder treatment market is expected to clock US$ 3.35 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Autism spectrum disorder is a neuropsychological disorder that causes problems with social interaction and communication, and others may experience boredom, behavior problems, sleep disorders, and delayed speech development. Although there is no cure for autism spectrum disorders, healthcare providers frequently use various medications to treat specific behaviors such as self-injury or aggression. Minimizing a symptom allows the autistic person to focus on other things, such as learning and communication.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder contributes to the growth of the autism spectrum disorder treatment market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every 44 children does have autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As per the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, ASD is over four times more common in boys than in girls. According to parental reports, approximately one in every six (17%) children aged three to seventeen years was diagnosed with a developmental disability between 2009 and 2017.

The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Drug therapy, disease, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Therapy’

The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market based on drug therapy has been segmented into:

Antipsychotic Drugs

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Stimulants

Sleep Medications

Others

Because it does not change the core characteristics of autism, increasing the use of stimulant drugs for treatment is leading the growth of the global autism spectrum disorder treatment market. It also helps autistic children with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder. Antipsychotic drugs are also expected to grow the most during the forecast period due to the increased use of antipsychotic drugs for treating irritability and other conditions.

Excerpts From ‘by Diseases’

The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market based on the diseases has been segmented into:

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Others

Because of the high prevalence of autistic disorder and growing awareness of autism disorder is contributing to the growth of the autistic disorder treatment market. Furthermore, increased government and non-governmental organization (NGOs) initiatives to raise awareness and provide treatment fuel the growth of the global autism spectrum disorder treatment market.

Excerpts From ‘by Distribution Channel’

Based on the distribution channel, the global autism spectrum disorder treatment market has been segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Because of the increasing number of hospital pharmacies and patient footfall for diagnosis and treatment, the hospital pharmacies segment is leading the global autism spectrum disorder market. Adopting novel treatments and therapy also contributes to expanding the autism spectrum disorder treatment market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation’

The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market is dominated by North America and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder, increased awareness of autism diseases, and improved diagnostic techniques. Furthermore, developed infrastructure and advanced healthcare systems are contributing to the growth of the autism spectrum disorder treatment market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global autism spectrum disorder treatment market are:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Curemark, LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

H. Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

PaxMedica

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Yamo Pharmaceuticals

