Global Property Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $38708.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global property insurance market generated $15897.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $38708.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15897.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $38708.5 billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Coverage, End User, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in digital transformation among industries Increase in the penetration of internet & mobile devices across the world Rise in need for finance among businesses and individuals to house insurance Opportunities Increase in prices of real estate in developing countries The acceleration of metropolitan cities across the globe Restraints Enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing housing finance

Covid-19 scenario-

The global property insurance market saw a stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the economic slowdown, unpredictability in global financial sectors, and highly volatile market.

Investors witnessed immediate effects on their current portfolios, which had an influence on insurance companies.

According to insurers and their associations throughout the world, a majority of policyholders do not have house insurance that can cover business interruption losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Business income insurance is typically offered in conjunction with commercial property insurance as an optional policy. It typically only kicks in when there are damages to physical property.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global property insurance market based on coverage, end user, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on coverage, the fire and theft segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the overall property insurance market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the floods and earthquake segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% in 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as house damage, personal property, and others.

Based on end user, the landlords segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global property insurance market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the renters segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the homeowners and others segments.

Based on application, the personal segment captured the largest share of nearly two-thirds of the global property insurance market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the enterprise segment is expected to display a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total property insurance market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global property insurance market report include Admiral Group Plc, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, American International Group, Inc., AXA,Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance, PICC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, and Zurich.

The report analyzes these key players of the global property insurance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Market Segments

Coverage

Fire and Theft

House Damage

Floods and Earthquake

Personal Property

Others

End User

Landlords

Homeowners

Renters

Others

Application

Personal

Enterprise

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

