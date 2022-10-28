Global Vehicle Scanners Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033226/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed / Static, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable / Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Vehicle Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Advanced Detection Technology
Amba Defence
Bharat Electronics
Cass Parking
Chemring Group
Dahua Technology
El-Go Team
Gatekeeper Security
Godrej & Boyce
Guardian Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033226/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicle Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed/
Static by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed / Static by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed / Static by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable / Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable / Mobile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable / Mobile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drive-through by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Drive-through by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Drive-through by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UVSS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for UVSS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for UVSS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private / Commercial Facilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Private / Commercial
Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Private / Commercial
Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Vehicle Scanners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Structure
Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle
Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Structure
Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static
and Portable / Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through
and UVSS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government /
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial
Facilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure
Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033226/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Vehicle Scanners Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Scanners estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033226/?utm_source=GNW