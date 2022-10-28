Global Vehicle Scanners Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Scanners estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.

3% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed / Static, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable / Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Vehicle Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Advanced Detection Technology
Amba Defence
Bharat Electronics
Cass Parking
Chemring Group
Dahua Technology
El-Go Team
Gatekeeper Security
Godrej & Boyce
Guardian Industries


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicle Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed/
Static by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed / Static by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed / Static by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable / Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable / Mobile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable / Mobile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drive-through by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Drive-through by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Drive-through by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UVSS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for UVSS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for UVSS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private / Commercial Facilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Private / Commercial
Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Private / Commercial
Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 22: World Vehicle Scanners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Structure
Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle
Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner
Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by Structure
Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable/
Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed /
Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government / Critical
Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection
and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Scanners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private /
Commercial Facilities for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static
and Portable / Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Scanner Type - Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Scanner Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fixed / Static and Portable / Mobile for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Structure Type - Drive-through
and UVSS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Structure Type - Drive-through and UVSS Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Structure Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drive-through and UVSS for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vehicle Scanners by Application - Government /
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private / Commercial
Facilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Scanners
by Application - Government / Critical Infrastructure
Protection and Private / Commercial Facilities Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle
Scanners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government / Critical Infrastructure Protection and Private/

