CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2022-11-03
|Bonds
|SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 195. SE0013546066. 2025-06-18
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2612, SE0015987540, 2026-12-16
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16
|Bid date
|2022-11-03
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|195: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
581: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
2612: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK
5536: 150 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|195: 200 mln SEK per bid
581: 200 mln SEK per bid
2612: 100 mln SEK per bid
5536: 150 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 10 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2022-11-07
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-10-28
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.