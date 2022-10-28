Expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%, the Global Workstation Market Had Hit a Revenue of US$ 50.1 Bn in 2021 and is Estimated to Reach Worth US$ 100 Bn by 2029 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workstation market is expected to reach a value of US$ 100,033.7 Mn in 2029, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2029. Climbing up from a value of US$ 50,107.4 Mn in 2021, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 53,984.2 Mn in 2022. A surge in the adoption of rack workstations, desktop workstations, and mobile workstations across diverse applications like digital content creation, advanced data modeling, industrial designing, and 3D modeling among others will propel the workstation market during the forecast period.



Escalating demand for 3D animation, networking & graphics processing, and digital content creation, coupled with advantages like low energy consumption and a decrease in hardware-related spending will likely spearhead the demand for the workstation market during 2022-2029. In addition, the rising popularity of mobile workstations further supplements the target market growth. At present, mobile workstations are open to consumers with processors ranging from Core i3 to Xeon. The computing capacity earlier available only in a tower workstation is now also provided in a mobile workstation, which permits users to work at the job site due to its mobility. Thus, the mobile workstation segment is expanding swiftly within the workstation market and contributing to the overall growth of the workstation market.

Owing to a surge in the understanding of the high-end use of digital photos & videos among clients, the media industry, too, is nowadays making use of simple 2D & 3D image editing, web creation, and low-end video editing to feature-film special effects creation and editing. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of workstations, due to the rising demand for digital software for high-processing platforms. All of these considerations foster an environment of growth for the target market during the forecast period.

“Workstation-related benefits like low energy consumption and decline in spending on hardware will likely fuel the global growth of the workstation market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The workstation market in India will register a CAGR of 14.1%.

The U.S. workstation market will expand at 7.8% CAGR during 2022-2029.

The desktop workstation segment will record a CAGR of 7.9% during the assessment period.

By application, the industrial designing segment will grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

On the basis of industry, the healthcare segment will expand at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2022-2029.



Competitive Landscape

Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Dell EMC, Red Hat, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Secunet AG, Citrix Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and VMware, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the workstation market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development to increase their product portfolio. Some of the other businesses in this field are employing strategies like collaborations and partnerships to expand their consumer base.

More Insights into Workstation Market Report



According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the desktop workstation segment will register higher demand than the other and grow 1.6 times its current size by the end of 2029. On the basis of application, the industrial designing segment will make major contributions to the overall market growth as there is a heightened demand for high-processing platforms. This segment will grow at a CAGR of 8.2%. On the basis of industry, the engineering and design segment will grow 1.7 times its current value by 2029.

Based on region, the workstation market in Japan will present impressive growth during 2022-2029. The target market in Japan will generate a revenue opportunity of US$ 972.9 Mn during this period of observation. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a few key market players and the development of smart infrastructure for enhanced technologies. Apart from Japan, the U.S. and India, too, will demonstrate notable market growth during the forecast period.

Workstation Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Rack Workstation

Desktop Workstation

Mobile Workstation

Tower Workstation

By Operating System:

Windows Workstation

Linux Workstation

Unix Workstation



By Core:

6 Cores

8 Cores

12 Cores

18 Cores

28 Cores

32 Cores

56 Cores

Others

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Digital Content Creation

Advanced Data Modelling

Industrial Designing

3D Modelling

Others



By Industry:

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Engineering & Design

Others

