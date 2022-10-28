Global Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $41 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Translucent Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 42.9% CAGR and reach US$34.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 37.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.5% CAGR
The Translucent Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.1% and 35.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Beton Broz
CRE Panel GmbH
Dupont Lightstone
Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH
Glass Block Technology Limited
Illuminart
Italcementi SpA
LCT GesmbH
Litracon Ltd
LUCEM GmbH
Pan-United Corporation Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Translucent Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Translucent Concrete Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Fibers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Cladding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Wall Cladding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $41 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Translucent Concrete estimated at US$3. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 41.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Translucent Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW