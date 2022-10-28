Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves Market to Reach $95 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033159/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Balloon-Expanded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$60.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Expanded segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Boston Scientific Corporation
Braile Biomedica
Colibri Heart Valve LLC
Cryolife Inc.
Direct Flow Medical Inc.
Edward Lifesciences Corporation
Jenavalve Technology Inc.
Livanova plc
Medtronic
St. Jude Medical
Venus Medtech
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033159/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
