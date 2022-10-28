New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tractor Implements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033152/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tillage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$26.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Irrigation & Crop Protection segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Tractor Implements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Sowing & Planting Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Sowing & Planting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Actuant
Agco Corporation
Alamo Group
Claas KGaA Mbh
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
Kubota Corporation
Kuhn Group
Mahindra & Mahindra
SDF Group
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)
Global Tractor Implements Market to Reach $79.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tractor Implements estimated at US$59 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
