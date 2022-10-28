Global Tractor Implements Market to Reach $79.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tractor Implements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033152/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tillage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$26.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Irrigation & Crop Protection segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Tractor Implements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Sowing & Planting Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Sowing & Planting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Actuant

Agco Corporation

Alamo Group

Claas KGaA Mbh

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group

Mahindra & Mahindra

SDF Group

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033152/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Tractor Implements - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tillage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Tillage by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Tillage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Irrigation & Crop Protection by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Irrigation & Crop Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Irrigation & Crop

Protection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sowing & Planting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sowing & Planting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sowing & Planting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Harvesting & Threshing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Harvesting & Threshing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Harvesting & Threshing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Basis of Phases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Basis of Phases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Basis of Phases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unpowered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Unpowered by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Unpowered by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Powered by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Powered by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-wheel Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for 2-wheel Drive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 2-wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

4-wheel Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for 4-wheel Drive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 4-wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Tractor Implements Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and

Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting,

Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and

4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Tractor Implements by Basis

of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tractor Implements by

Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage,

Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting &

Threshing and Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop

Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other

Basis of Phases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered

and Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Unpowered and Powered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tractor Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel

Drive and 4-wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Drive - 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Drive - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for 2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Tractor Implements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tractor Implements by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation &

Crop Protection, Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing

and Other Basis of Phases - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tractor Implements

by Basis of Phase - Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection,

Sowing & Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of

Phases Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tillage, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Sowing &

Planting, Harvesting & Threshing and Other Basis of Phases for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tractor Implements by Basis of Power - Unpowered and

Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tractor Implements

by Basis of Power - Unpowered and Powered Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tractor

Implements by Basis of Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________