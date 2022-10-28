$50K Raised at CBT 2022 Charity Golf Classic

Orange, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT obliterated years past and raised a record-breaking amount of $50,000 for Hollygrove at the 19th Annual Charity Golf Classic! All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Hollygrove, which provides a variety of vital programs and services to meet the social-emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs of young children, teens, and their families in the Los Angeles area. Congratulations to everyone who supported this effort, and stay tuned for our big 20th celebration next year!

“It’s been a personal passion of mine to do all that I (and CBT) can for Hollygrove over the last couple of decades. I was introduced to them over 25 years ago and instantly saw how committed their team was to helping kids who basically had no family, no hope and completely broken young lives,” commented Kelly Ireland, CBT Founder, CEO and CTO. “The advances that Hollygrove and Pacific Clinics have made within the Southern California area over the last couple of decades puts them above all others. Their commitment to not only serving youths and families, but their continued dedication to following along with ‘graduates’ from the programs to ensure integrity and success in the services they provide is what raises them to the next level. They have always gone above and beyond and it’s why I’m so proud of the work that CBT put into this year’s tournament. Next year will be our 20th annual and we have even loftier goals for that one!”

Los Angeles Regional Associate Director of Hollygrove Programs, Felicia Flores, shared her gratitude for the event, sharing “we are so grateful for the long-term partnership and support from CB Tech. Events such as this annual golf tournament enable us to provide consistent and individualized support to our children and families supported by the Hollygrove Programs. Thank you, CBT, for your 19 years of commitment to helping us do whatever it takes for families in need. Please know that your efforts and that of your friends and donors who participated in the golf tournament have helped stabilize a family facing a temporary financial crisis.”

About Hollygrove

Hollygrove Programs are privately funded services that enhance community wellness in the Los Angeles community. These programs are designed to strengthen both children and their parents by enriching their knowledge, supporting skill development, and building emotional bonds that last a lifetime. The innovative services extend the reach of their publicly funded programs, seek to address the needs of the family before problems take hold, and are offered at no charge.

Hollygrove Programs include a 5-day per week therapeutic program for children ages 6 to 12. It focuses on understanding and addressing the underlying social and emotional needs of a child struggling academically in school. This allows children to learn academic concepts through the development of social and communication skills, artistic expression, movement, and sports. In collaboration with teacher and parents, Hollygrove Programs connects the child and family to further supports in the school and community which, when needed, includes mental health services.

About Pacific Clinics

Pacific Clinics serves children, transitional-age youth, families, adults, and older adults. They offer a full range of mental and behavioral health services, foster care and social services, housing, continuing adult education, and early childhood education programs to qualifying individuals and families. Pacific Clinics’ dedicated team of local experts offers culturally and linguistically relevant services in over 22 languages to meet the needs of our communities.

Join Us Next Year!

If you would like to inquire about attending or sponsoring next year’s golf tournament, please contact the CBT team at cbtmarketing@cbtechinc.com.

Attachment