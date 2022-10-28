New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trace Metal Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033149/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Trace Metal Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Agilent Technologies
Analytik Jena AG
Bruker Corporation
Bureau Veritas S.A.
Eurofins Scientific
Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation
Intertek Group PLC
LGC Ltd.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Rigaku Corporation
SGS S.A.
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TÜV SÜD
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Trace Metal Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Trace Metal Analysis Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trace Metal Analysis estimated at US$4. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.
