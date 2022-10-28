Global Tow Prepreg Market to Reach $551.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tow Prepreg Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033148/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$196.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Tow Prepreg market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$80.1 Million by the year 2027.
Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR
In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Hexcel Corporation
JXTG Holdings, Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Porcher Industries Designs
Red Composites Ltd.
SGL Carbon SE
TCR Composites
Teijin Ltd.
Vitech Composites
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tow Prepreg - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Tow Prepreg Market to Reach $551.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tow Prepreg estimated at US$252 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$551. 5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.
