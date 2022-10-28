Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022

28.10.2022 at 18:30

Date 28.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 16,828    
Average price/share 45.3980 EUR
Highest price/share 45.8600 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.7400 EUR
Total price 763,957.54   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 28.10.2022:

  ORNBV 851,341  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

