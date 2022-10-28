Global Torque Vectoring Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Torque Vectoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033144/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. All-Wheel Drive / Four-Wheel Drive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.6% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Front-Wheel Drive segment is readjusted to a revised 22.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR



The Torque Vectoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.







Rear-Wheel Drive Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR



In the global Rear-Wheel Drive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 20.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

American Axle

Borgwarner

Bosch

Continental

Dana

Drako

Eaton

GKN

Haldex

JTEKT





