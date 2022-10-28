Global Tonometers Market to Reach $366.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tonometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033140/?utm_source=GNW
Applanation Tonometer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$138.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rebound Tonometer segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Tonometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47 Million by the year 2027.
Indentation Tonometer Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Indentation Tonometer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$46.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd.
Accutome, Inc.
Amtek, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.
Haag-Streit Group
Huvitz Corp.
Icare Finland Oy
Keeler Ltd
Kowa American Corporation
Metall Zug AG
Oculus, Inc.
Reichert, Inc.
Revenio Group Oyj
Rexxam Co., Ltd.
TomeyUSA
Topcon Corporation
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tonometers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)