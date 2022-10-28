Digital Banking Platforms Market Size & Shares by 2027 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Banking Platforms market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Digital Banking Platforms market during 2022-2027.

The global Digital Banking Platforms market size was valued at USD 7659.38 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period, reaching USD 14600.64 million by 2027.



Global Digital Banking Platforms Market: Segment Analysis

Types: -

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Applications: -

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

BNY Mellon

Backbase

TCS

ETRONIKA

Worldline

Halcom D.D

Fiserv

SAP

CREALOGIX

Temenos

Finastra

NF Innova

Fidor

TOC of Digital Banking Platforms Market Research Report: -

1 Digital Banking Platforms Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Digital Banking Platforms Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Digital Banking Platforms Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Digital Banking Platforms Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

