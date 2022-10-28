Global Tissue Expanders Market to Reach $953.2 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Expanders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anatomical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$359 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Round segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $173 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Tissue Expanders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$173 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$168.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Crescent Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
In the global Crescent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$139.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Allergan
Eurosilicone S. A. S.
GC Aesthetics PLC
Groupe Sebbin SAS
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Koken Co., Ltd.
Mentor Worldwide LLC
Oxtex Ltd.
PMT Corporation
Polytech Health & Aesthetics
Sientra, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tissue Expanders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anatomical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Anatomical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anatomical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Round
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Round by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Round by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crescent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Crescent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Crescent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rectangular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Rectangular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rectangular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Shapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Shapes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Shapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetology Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetology Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breast Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Breast Reconstruction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Reconstruction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face &
Neck Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Face & Neck Reconstruction
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Face & Neck
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Tissue Expanders Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular
and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &
Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular
and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &
Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis
Global Tissue Expanders Market to Reach $953.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Expanders estimated at US$591. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$953. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
