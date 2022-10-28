Global Tissue Engineering Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiology & Vascular segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Tissue Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Cord Blood & Cell Banking Segment to Record 14% CAGR



In the global Cord Blood & Cell Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Advanced Cell Technology

Allergan Plc

Arteriocyte

Athersys

Baxter International Inc

BioMimetic Therapeutics

Cook Biotech Inc.

CryoLife

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

LifeCell Kinetic Concepts

Medtronic

Organogenesis Inc.

RTI surgical

Sanofi

StemCells, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

