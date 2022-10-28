Global Tissue Engineering Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiology & Vascular segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Tissue Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Cord Blood & Cell Banking Segment to Record 14% CAGR
In the global Cord Blood & Cell Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -
Acelity L.P. Inc.
Advanced Cell Technology
Allergan Plc
Arteriocyte
Athersys
Baxter International Inc
BioMimetic Therapeutics
Cook Biotech Inc.
CryoLife
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
Integra Life Sciences Corporation
LifeCell Kinetic Concepts
Medtronic
Organogenesis Inc.
RTI surgical
Sanofi
StemCells, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tissue Engineering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology & Vascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Cardiology & Vascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cord
Blood & Cell Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cord Blood & Cell Banking
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal & Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Tissue Engineering Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &
Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,
Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 32: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 34: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &
Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,
Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,
Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue
Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &
Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tissue Engineering Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tissue
Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &
Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tissue Engineering by Application - Orthopedics,
Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood &
Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue
Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &
Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &
Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Tissue Engineering Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Engineering estimated at US$15. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW