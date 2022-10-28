Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033134/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $633 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$633 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$645.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Biosynthetic Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Biosynthetic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$258.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$407.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.
BSN medical
ConvaTec Group PLC
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Kerecis
LifeNet Health
Mallinckrodt
Medline Industries, Inc.
MiMedx
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Organogenesis Inc.
Regenicin
Smith & Nephew
Tissue Regenix
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes estimated at US$2. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
Lyon, FRANCE
