Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033132/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Video Graphics Array (VGA) segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) Segment to Record 16.9% CAGR



In the global Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$664.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Ams AG

Infineon

Keyence Corporation

Melexis

MESA (Heptagon)

OPNOUS

Panasonic Corporation

PMD Technologies

PrimeSense (Apple)

Sharp Corporation

Silicon Integrated

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033132/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

Graphics Array (VGA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Video Graphics Array (VGA)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Graphics Array

(VGA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Half Quarter Video Graphics

Array (HQVGA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gaming & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Gaming & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaming & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Imaging & Scanning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for 3D Imaging & Scanning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Imaging & Scanning

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AR &

VR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for AR & VR by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for AR & VR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

LiDAR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for LiDAR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for LiDAR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machine Vision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotics & Drone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Robotics & Drone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotics & Drone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: World Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors

by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array

(VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter

Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors

by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine

Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and

Robotics & Drone for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA

(QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video

Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics

Array (VGA), Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), Video Graphics Array (VGA), Half

Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) and Quarter Video Graphics

Array (QVGA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and

Aerospace & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming &

Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment,

Industrial, Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging &

Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR, Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Sensors by Application - 3D Imaging & Scanning, AR & VR, LiDAR,

Machine Vision and Robotics & Drone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Time-of-Flight (ToF)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033132/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________