Global Thin-Film Solar Panel Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin-Film Solar Panel Industry"

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cadmium Telluride, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Amorphous Thin-Film Silicon segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Thin-Film Solar Panel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027.







Copper Indium Gallium Selenide Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Hanwha Q-CELLS

JA Solar

JinkoSolar

LONGi Solar

Risen Energy

SunPower Corporation

Talesun

Trina Solar





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thin-Film Solar Panel - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



