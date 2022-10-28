Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $63.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Vinyl Ester Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR
In the global Vinyl Ester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
AGY Holdings Corp.
Carbon Mods
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
Cytec Industries Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Johns Manville Corporation
Jushi Group Co., Ltd.
Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Owens Corning
PPG Industries Inc.
SGL Group
Taekwang Industries Co Ltd.
Teijin Limited
Toray Industries Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Thermoset Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Thermoset Composites Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vinyl Ester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Vinyl Ester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Ester by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Oil & gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Resin
Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine,
Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil &
gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Fiber
Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and
Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine,
Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil &
gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and
Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine,
Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil &
gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and
Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermoset Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Resin
Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine,
Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil &
gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by Fiber
Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass and
Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl
Ester - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyester and Vinyl Ester Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyester and Vinyl Ester for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Applications - Marine, Other
Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Oil & gas and
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Applications - Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense,
Construction, Oil & gas and Military Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Marine, Other Applications, Aerospace & Defense, Construction,
Oil & gas and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Fiber Type - Glass and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass
and Other Fiber Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $63.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoset Composites estimated at US$36. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.
