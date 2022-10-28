Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033122/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$561.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $248.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$248.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$265.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$171.7 Million by the year 2027.
Industrial Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$139.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
A. Schulman
Ashland Inc.
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Covestro
DuPont
LG Chemicals
Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.
RadiciGroup
SABIC
SK Chemicals
Sunshine Plastics
Taiwan Changchun
Teijin Plastics
TOYOBO
