WorldSkills Team Canada 2022 Competitor Brings Home a Gold Medal in Cooking

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, at the Closing Ceremony for the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, which took place from October 23 to 26, 2022, in Lucerne, Switzerland, Korae Nottveit from Calgary, Alberta was awarded a gold medal in cooking.

The 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Edition includes 62 Skill Areas, and over 1,000 competitors from around the globe who are vying for the title of international champion. In order to represent Canada at the WorldSkills Competition, competitors had to win the right through the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition, in Vancouver, this past May. Canada is participating in a total of 27 Skill Areas that are being hosted in 11 countries.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was initially scheduled to be hosted in Shanghai, in October 2022. However due to lockdowns and ongoing pandemic prevention and control restrictions in China, hosting the event was not possible in 2022. Following the decision, WorldSkills Members and Global Partners began discussions on alternative opportunities for the Competitors that were preparing for WorldSkills Competition 2022. WorldSkills International and its member countries and regions came together to create the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

Thanks to the commitment of WorldSkills Partners and Members, 62 skill competitions will be hosted in 29 events, in 26 cities, in 15 countries and regions between September 7 and November 26, 2022.

“The WorldSkills Competition is a great way to inspire youth from around the world to pursue a career in the skilled trades and technologies. Getting youth interested in pursuing skilled trade and technology careers to build our future workforce is crucial for our country’s economy,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The WorldSkills Competition, which is typically held every two years, is the world’s largest professional education event and represents the gold standard of excellence in skilled trades and technologies. The WorldSkills Competition inspires young competitors to reach new heights, helping them turn their passion into a profession. WorldSkills Competitions create a global platform to help young people change their lives through skills. #SkillsChangeLives.



Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.

