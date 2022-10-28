Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033121/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the period 2020-2027. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic Composite Pipe segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $648.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Thermoplastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$648.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$754.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Baker Hughes Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.

IPEX Inc.

KWH Pipe

Magma Global

National Oilwell Varco

Prysmian Group

Shawcor

Technip

TechnipFMC

Uponor Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thermoplastic Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

