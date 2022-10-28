Global Thermoforming Plastics Market to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoforming Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033120/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vacuum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Thermoforming Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Mechanical Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Amcor Limited

Anchor Packaging

Berry Global Group Inc.

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

C.M. Packaging

ClearLam Packaging, Inc.

Consolidated Container Company

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Dart Container Corporation

Display Pack Inc.

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Genpak, LLC

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Huntamaki

Pactiv LLC

Penda Corporation

Peninsula Packaging, LLC

Placon Corporation

Sabert Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Spencer Industries Incorporated

Winpak Ltd.

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033120/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thermoforming Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

