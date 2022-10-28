My Creative Studios Presents Salon Suites for Rent in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to provide creative entrepreneurs with the space they need to grow their business, today My Creative Studios is launching their brand-new salon suites for rent. Beginning on Nov. 10, hair stylists, estheticians, tattoo artists, massage therapists, makeup artists, eyebrow/eyelash professionals, and more will be able to move into their studios, follow their own creative direction, and utilize the tools that accompany this rentable suite space.

"We understand how difficult it is to be a creative entrepreneur and find the perfect space to work," said Adriana Rodriguez, the founder, and owner of My Creative Studios. "So, we wanted to create an environment where beauty and wellness professionals would have everything they need to thrive in their creative niche."

My Creative Studios has started taking reservations for suites at various prices. In addition to the fully customizable suite spaces, creative professionals can enjoy the benefits of having marketing assistance, 24/7 loft access, an onsite washer and dryer, business building support, privacy for themselves and clients, and the free creators' app. With the free and secure creators app, entrepreneurs will have access to daily business management, branding, and marketing assistance all in one easy-to-use mobile application.

"When you're first getting started, a little help goes a long way. That's why we provide the tools these entrepreneurs need to settle in a suitable space for whatever industry they may specialize in," Rodriguez said. "The app is designed to make their lives a little easier, so they can focus on what really matters: serving their clients."

My Creative Studios' new workspace will allow beauty and wellness professionals the opportunity to expand their business and better serve their clients with an environment that is tailored to their needs.

