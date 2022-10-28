Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033114/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $498.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aalto Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
Apdia Group
Ark Diagnostics
Biomérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biotez Berlin Buch
Bühlmann Laboratories
Cambridge Life Sciences
Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals
Danaher Corporation
Diasystem Scandinavia
Eagle Biosciences
Exagen
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Grifols
Immundiagnostik
Jasem Laboratory Systems And Solutions
Randox Laboratories
R-Biopharm
Sekisui Medical
Siemens Healthineers
Theradiag
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Utak
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033114/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033114/?utm_source=GNW
