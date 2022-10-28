First Class Tattoos Present the Finest Art to Suit New York City’s Taste

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The art of tattooing has been around for thousands of years and has evolved into a huge industry that will continue to grow and change with the times. Over the past several decades, tattooing has gone from being something frowned upon by most of society to an art form that is celebrated and admired by millions from all walks of life. The increased popularity of tattoos brings demand for custom designs, with many clients wanting bespoke tattoos created by skilled artists. As per IBIS World industry statistics, there are 31,196 Tattoo businesses in the U.S. as of 2022, an increase of 7.9 percent from 2021. California (2,896 businesses), New York (2,598 businesses) and Florida (2,005 businesses) are the states with the most tattoo businesses.

Named as one of the Best Tattoo Shops in New York City by expertise.com, First Class Tattoos in lower Manhattan lives up to its name. First Class Tattoos focuses on unique, custom pieces with artists specializing in trash polka, watercolor and fine-line tattoos, among many other styles. The shop boasts an extremely talented team of artists from across the globe who offer their talents by tattooing memorable pieces that anyone would be proud to wear.





The watercolor tattoo style is unique and known for colorful, striking designs comprised of subtle color gradients and color-fading techniques. The name comes from attempting to imitate the qualities of a traditional watercolor painting. On the other side of the tattoo spectrum, there are fine-line tattoos. As a relatively new style, fine-line tattoos are designed to look delicate and gentle, almost as if they were drawn by pen or pencil on a piece of paper. Finally, trash polka tattoos are characterized as a mix of realistic, surreal and photorealistic themes, as well as graphic, calligraphic and written components, mainly using only black and red. Graphic elements like big black areas, brush strokes and geometric or abstract shapes can be used alongside detailed, photo-realistic pictures to create an eye-catching display. First Class Tattoos is the best place to find amazing artists specializing in several different styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all different tastes and preferences.

The owner of First Class Tattoos, Mikhail Andersson, was born in Russia and began tattooing professionally in 2008. He has since become an expert on tattooing color realism. His styles extend from striking full-color landscapes to grungy, edgy trash polka sleeves. Andersson was shaped as a fine artist by the other great artists who inspired him. He also learned about the industry by attending tattoo conventions around the world. "The Tattoo Convention is a great event for both professional tattoo artists as well as anyone who has ever been interested in tattoos," said Mikhail Andersson, owner of First Class Tattoos in New York City. "It's a chance for people to learn about the world of body art first-hand by meeting with some of the best artists in the industry."

With his first tattoo studio, First Class Tattoos, Mr. Andersson has built up a loyal clientele by always putting their needs first. He works hard to ensure that all his clients leave happy with their permanent artwork. As well as being an accomplished artist, he also believes in providing exemplary customer service and making sure that his clients feel valued throughout the entire process. All the artists at First Class go above and beyond, which is why most of their clients return time and time again for more amazing pieces. For more information about the best tattoo shop in New York City , or to book your next tattoo session, please visit https://www.firstclasstattoos.com/.

