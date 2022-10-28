Metaclassn launches “Next-Generation Knowledge-Sharing Metaverse”, mining officially opens for WKT (World Knowledge Tokens)

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in California, Metaclassn officially announced the global launch of their knowledge-sharing platform on the metaverse. Users can exchange USDT through virtual classes or for-fee social networking features to generate income and earn WKT rewards.

Metaclassn is a user-friendly videotelephony app integrated with Web 3.0 technology to elevate the income of educators and knowledge-sharers across the world.

At the same time, WKT is officially open for pre-mining on Metaclassn app until March 1st, 2023. When the pre-mining period is over, WKT will be listed on all major cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing pre-mining participants the chance to create significant returns. The WKT economy features untamperable exponential scaling – the cost with which WKT is mined will exponentially increase over come, eventually reaching over $10,000 USD per token.



Metaclassn aims to create the world’s largest video chatting software using Web 3.0 within three years, and pledges to use a minimum of 80% of all profits for buying back WKT, which is projected to exceed $500 million USD. Thus, the Metaclassn team predicts that early participants of pre-mining can earn returns of more than 1,000-fold.



Metaclassn strives to transform the spread of knowledge through Web 3.0 technology, by creating a metaverse platform with intrinsic value. The Metaclassn team hopes that the integration of cryptocurrency, decentralization, videotelephony and VR technologies will revolutionize the video calling and social networking market and allow all users to transform knowledge into wealth.



Metaclassn specializes in 1-on-1 interactive video calling as well as teleconferencing for up to 10 individuals. Together with their unique Bill-by-the-Minute technology, Metaclassn will significantly enhance the income of professional educators and knowledge-sharers, while simultaneously creating significant reductions in the tuition of learners. The company hopes that this innovative business model can create an unprecedented knowledge-sharing platform to disrupt the metaverse market space.

The highly experienced team behind Metaclassn has 8 years of experience in the entrepreneurship of web technologies, formerly holding key positions among numerous information technology companies. The team firmly believes that the sharing of knowledge creates value for the society, and that an optimized knowledge-sharing platform integrated with decentralization will create boundless opportunities for a great number of educators – allowing experts from all professions (i.e. teachers, doctors, lawyers, coaches, consultants, etc.) to create more value, generate more income by sharing their knowledge.

Metaclassn strives create a decentralized and equal-opportunity platform, allowing all constructive users to have ownership. Thus, Metaclassn has designed an all-new business model that is both simple and efficient in order to forge a sustainable metaverse platform that truly creates value for society.

Tokens belong to the Metaclassn team will be locked for 100 months. The team is committed to their motto: “Transform the world by creating value”, and is dedicated to creating a sustainable metaverse project that generates astounding returns.

Contact:

Burak Yilmaz

support@metaclassn.com

https://www.metaclassn.com/

The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.